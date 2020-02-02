Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Larry Lent Obituary
Larry Lent, of Stow, passed away on January 30, 2020 after months of a battle with LBD and Parkinsons. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, Carolyn and family. He leaves behind his best friend and wife, Carolyn; daughter, Bea-Bet Tafini (Steve); grandchildren, Vincent Tafini, Amanda Sabetta (Sean), Alexander Kazoun, Nicholas Kazoun; great grandchildren, Westen Tafini, and Anthony Sabetta. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, sister, and daughter, Christine Kazoun. Larry was born in Parkersburg, W. Va on July 30, 1943. After graduation, he came to Akron. He landed a job as a purchasing agent and project manager at Sigferth, where he worked for 35 years and retired at the young age of 54. Throughout his life he touched many lives. He was a kind and gentle man, and no stranger to anyone. The family wishes to thank everyone who was a part of Larry's full life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Crossroads Hospice of Green. Friends and Family may call at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 with a service at 8:00 P.M. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
