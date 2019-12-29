|
Born August 28, 1938, Larry K. McKelvey peacefully passed December 23, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Robert and Ina McKelvey. Larry was a lifelong resident of Ohio. Growing up in Toronto as one of four siblings, he was often found working at his family's soda shop, playing the saxophone or playing pick-up sports with his buddies. Larry lived in Wadsworth for the past 45 years. Larry unknowingly met the love of his life Myra (nee Skinner) in grade school and married her when he was not quite 20 years old. They shared 61 years of love, laughter and life events while raising three sons: Curt, Steve and Mark. Larry was a graduate of Kent State with a degree in labor relations. In his 30 year career with the International Chemical Workers Union, he worked in labor education and accounting and finished his career there as the Controller. For many years in his "retirement," he worked as a financial adviser. As a member for 36 years, Larry spent many hours trying to tame the golf course at Rawiga, where, through the years, he served on the Board and as the president. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and seemed to have never met a stranger, sharing good jokes and unique expressions, often with colorful language. Larry was a connoisseur of extra dry martinis and he rarely had a dinner that wasn't "the best meal he ever had." He was also a car enthusiast and on any given day he might be found wandering around a new car lot assessing the most recent cars of his dreams. His grandchildren, Laura McKelvey, Kristen (Luke) Pontz, Mitchell McKelvey and Andrew (Jenni) Friedhoff loved him for many reasons, not the least of which was his sense of humor, and they found him endlessly quotable. Some of their favorite punchlines include "not my dog" and "how do it know?!" His legacy will live on through his grandchildren, as well as his great grandson, Emmett Friedhoff. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark; his sister, Nancy (nee McKelvey) Lewis; his brother-in-law, Rich Lewis; and his sister-in-law, Theresa (nee DiFilippo) McKelvey. Larry is survived by his wife, Myra; and his sons, Curt (Jane) and Steve (Carol-Lyn). He is also survived by his brothers, Bob (Jan) and Joe; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Mac." The family would like to especially thank the staff at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus for their care and compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of a funeral service, a Celebration of Life and a toast in Larry's honor will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Galaxy Restaurant (201 Park Centre Drive, Wadsworth). The family looks forward to hearing the stories and memories everyone will have an opportunity to share. Donations in Larry's memory can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K St. NW, Suite 800, Washington, D.C. 20005 (www.melanoma.org), the charity he supported in memory of his son, Mark. Condolences and memories can also be shared with Larry's family at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019