Larry O. Walker
THEN AND NOW Larry Walker, 78, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020. Larry was born in Cadillac, MI on July 14, 1941 to the late Ray and Evelyn Walker and had been an area resident for over 50 years. He attended Michigan State University on a football scholarship and married his beloved wife Mary Ann in 1972. He retired from AT&T. Larry was an accomplished scratch golfer and pool player. He loved football and especially enjoyed coaching for Manchester Youth Football. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Ann; his loving son Evan (Cindy) Kotsalieff; grandchildren Mckayla, Madison, Zack, and Nick. Larry loved his grandchildren and treasured every moment he spent with them. A funeral service will take place on Monday, July 13, 2 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., where the family will receive friends from 12 pm until 2 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
