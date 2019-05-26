Home

House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Larry P. Malcuit

Larry P. Malcuit Obituary
Larry P Malcuit Jr

Larry P. Malcuit, Jr., 49, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from East High School. He received three letters for his accomplishments on East's tennis team. He enjoyed playing euchre with his friends at the Firestone Community Center and had been employed by U.S. Bank in Mogadore. He spent eleven years with Mid First Bank in Arizona.

Larry is survived by loving mother, Patricia (Tom) Mattingly; sister, Chele (Matt) Roberts; nieces, Anamarie and Amelia and nephew, Daniel.

Cremation has taken place and no funeral services are planned.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
