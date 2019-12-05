|
Larry Portis, 68, passed away on November 26, 2019. Larry was born on February 22, 1951, raised in east Akron and graduated from East High School. Larry met the love of his life Joanne, and shortly after, knew he would devote the rest of his life to her. Larry worked at Midas Muffler for 28 years and later retired with 10 years of service with Metro RTA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Portis; brother, Lorenzo Portis; and sister, Jerry Dean Portis. He leaves to cherish his memory, beloved wife, Joanne Portis; son, Tracey (Ayanna) Portis; daughters, Bridgette (Daniel) Long; Diedrea (Bobby) Swain, Mellisa and Chrystal Monday and Deetrah Portis; god daughters, Towanda (Greg) Mullins, Ruth Harrell; sister, Dorothy Portis; brothers, Willie (Linda) of California, Charles (Jean) Sr., Fiorello (Delissa) and Johnnie (Yvette) Portis; 26 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to 749 Diagonal Rd., Akron, Oh 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019