|
|
Larry Pritt Sr. STOW -- Larry Pritt Sr., 81, passed away September 29, 2019. He was born in Akron and resided in Stow for the past 45 years. Larry enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing drums in his band. Preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; parents, Stanley and Isabella; sister, Sally; and brother-in-law, Nick Whiles; he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Michelle; children, Vickie Owens, Debbie (Tibor) Matuska and Larry Jr. (Joyce Myers); stepson, Billy (Trisha) Fritz; son-in-law, Gus Aasen; grandchildren, Cory Pritt, Kaylee and Charles Owens, and Tibor and Lilla Matuska; brother, Allan (Terry); sisters, Rusty Whiles and Kimm (Gary) Riddle; brother- in- law, Lenny (Maxine) Spicer and many great-grandchildren , nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4:30 - 6 p.m. on Friday October 4, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1815 W. Market St., Ste. 108, Akron, OH 44313. To view his tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019