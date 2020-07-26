Larry R. Akers, 84, of Hudson, died peacefully on July 22, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1936 in Akron to Everett and Lucy Akers. He graduated from Kenmore High School and a few years later began working at Goodyear Aerospace. Later in his career, he took an early retirement and moved to his much loved Holmes County. Eventually his health necessitated a return to this area. His hobbies were amateur photography and all things Harley! He enjoyed taking many trips seeing the country on a motorcycle. Life wouldn't have been complete either without his much loved dogs and a kitty too. Larry is survived by daughter, Patsy (George) Lowe; son, Gregory Akers; brother, Lanny Akers; sister, Ruth Geraldine Blankenship; nieces, Becky Akers (Mark Axinn), Linda Gail (Steven) Buesch; nephews, Mark (Carol) Akers, Matthew (Elisabeth) Akers and Danny "Dan" (Karen) Blankenship. Services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel with Rev. Bill Rasch officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or the Portage Animal Protective League. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)