Larry R. Akers
Larry R. Akers, 84, of Hudson, died peacefully on July 22, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1936 in Akron to Everett and Lucy Akers. He graduated from Kenmore High School and a few years later began working at Goodyear Aerospace. Later in his career, he took an early retirement and moved to his much loved Holmes County. Eventually his health necessitated a return to this area. His hobbies were amateur photography and all things Harley! He enjoyed taking many trips seeing the country on a motorcycle. Life wouldn't have been complete either without his much loved dogs and a kitty too. Larry is survived by daughter, Patsy (George) Lowe; son, Gregory Akers; brother, Lanny Akers; sister, Ruth Geraldine Blankenship; nieces, Becky Akers (Mark Axinn), Linda Gail (Steven) Buesch; nephews, Mark (Carol) Akers, Matthew (Elisabeth) Akers and Danny "Dan" (Karen) Blankenship. Services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel with Rev. Bill Rasch officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or the Portage Animal Protective League. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
02:30 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
