1/
Larry R. Knowles
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry R. Knowles, 67 of Akron passed away 9/21/2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born 7/19/1953 in New London, CT. He attended Coventry High School and worshiped at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron. He loved to ride his Harleys and collected watches. He was preceded in death by parents, James Don Knowles and Carol (Huff); twin brother, Lee; and niece, Lea. He is survived by wife, Karen (Oyler); brother, Gary; niece, Shannan (Matt) Snider; nephews, Joseph, Eric (Nittaya), and Jacob Knowles; father, and mother-in-law, Gary and Rita Graber; sisters-in-law, Gail (Ken) Vechik and Lisa (Chad) Tope and many great nieces and nephews and friends. A special thank you to Summa Hospice for their support. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved