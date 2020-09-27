Larry R. Knowles, 67 of Akron passed away 9/21/2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born 7/19/1953 in New London, CT. He attended Coventry High School and worshiped at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron. He loved to ride his Harleys and collected watches. He was preceded in death by parents, James Don Knowles and Carol (Huff); twin brother, Lee; and niece, Lea. He is survived by wife, Karen (Oyler); brother, Gary; niece, Shannan (Matt) Snider; nephews, Joseph, Eric (Nittaya), and Jacob Knowles; father, and mother-in-law, Gary and Rita Graber; sisters-in-law, Gail (Ken) Vechik and Lisa (Chad) Tope and many great nieces and nephews and friends. A special thank you to Summa Hospice for their support. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.







