Larry R. Kracker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry R. Kracker, II Larry R. Kracker, II, age 55, of Fairlawn, died suddenly Friday evening, May 8, 2020 in his home. Born in Ft Worth, TX, he grew up in Massillon before moving to Fairlawn twenty-three years ago. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School, Akron University and Ohio University. He was employed by J.T.M., Inc in Solon, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Canton, the American Chemical Society and was a marathon runner, running in the Boston Marathon several times. He is survived by his wife, Kara (Kurlinski) Kracker; son, Nicholas Kracker; daughters, Megan Kracker, Natalie Kracker, all of the home; father, Larry Kracker; sisters, Anita (Stephen) Maggiore and Jennifer (Derrick) Dave, all of Canton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Romas Kracker who died in 1995. A private Mass of Christian burial for the family will be in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Sheridan as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. The Wackerly Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited online at www.wackelryfuneralhome.com. (Wackerly 330 455-5235)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
Extending deepest sympathies to the entire Kracker Family at this time of sadness.

May God's love shine on your household.
Tom Kracker
May 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Daniel Schodowski
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved