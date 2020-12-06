1/1
Larry Summerlin
Larry Summerlin passed away on Saturday, November 28. 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11 A.M. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, friends may visit the day of the service at 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1179 Frederick Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for the live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
DEC
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
