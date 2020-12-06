Larry Summerlin passed away on Saturday, November 28. 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11 A.M. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, friends may visit the day of the service at 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1179 Frederick Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for the live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com