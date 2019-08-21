|
Larry T. Lamb Larry T Lamb, 68, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children. Larry was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1950 to Lt Col Forrest York Lamb and Martha Louise Lamb. Growing up, he lived in Oklahoma, Hawaii, Iowa, New Mexico, and Montana. He graduated from Glasgow High School in Glasgow, MT. Larry attended Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, and later in life, Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio. Larry worked in software for decades. He owned his own successful retail software consulting business for a time, but also worked in retail software and business software in Alabama, Massachusetts and Ohio. Most recently, he worked for the Babcock & Wilcox Company in Barberton, Ohio. Kind, steady, and wise, Larry was a man of calm strength. He loved people, and carried a humble confidence that could change the atmosphere of a room upon his entering. Larry's passion and gifting was in teaching the Word of God, and mentoring people in their walk with Jesus Christ. He especially enjoyed ministering to people jointly with his wife of twenty-five years, Linda. Larry was a prayer warrior who sought the heart of God in all things. He longed for unity within the Church. Larry touched many lives through the years with his gentle demeanor, listening ear and by just being Larry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother, Lamar. He is survived by his wife, Linda, his children, Scott (Sharon), Marlborough, MA, Chrissy (Dan) Lingenfelter, Green, OH; grandchildren, Connor, Evan, Alyssa and Isobel; two brothers, Ronald Lee Lamb, Bristol, CT, and John (Susan) Lamb, Montgomery, AL; nephews and a niece, and their families. And special "adopted" lifelong family in Mitchell Broaddus and Betsy Broaddus Norris. All services will be held at New Hope Christian Center, 236 N Walnut St, Orrville OH. Calling hours are from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 with The Celebration of Life beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow. In honor of Larry, all services are casual. Larry was happiest in blue jeans. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to belonginghouse.org, a ministry the Lambs have supported for years.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019