Larry T. Rudy
1935 - 2020
Lawrence T. Rudy, 84, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Larry was born in Akron on August 9, 1935 to the late Michael and Mary Rudy. He was a member of St. Joseph and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. His family and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Larry will be missed by his wife of 63 years, Martha (Yurcho); children, Larry Jr. (Diane), Shari (Dwight) Frank, Tim (Vickie) and Tom (Mandy) Rudy; grandchildren, Eric, George Frank and Annmarie Rudy. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home, McGowan-Reid and Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown. Donations may be made to the church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
