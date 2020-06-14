Larry T. Varney
1941 - 2020
THEN AND NOW WADSWORTH -- Larry T. Varney, 78, of Akron, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born September 29, 1941 in Copley to the late Claude and Ethel Varney. Mr. Varney was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1960-1963 and was retired from the Chrysler Corporation as a security guard after 31 years of service. He was a member of the Wadsworth Hunt Club, the National Wild Turkey Federation, NRA, Goodyear Hunting and Fishing Club. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman and always enjoyed being outdoors. Larry loved putting Christmas lights on the house. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Hale, brother, Bill Varney; mother of his children, Linda Varney Mohn. Larry is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Lorrie (Cesar), Larry Thomas (Darlene) Varney II, Scott (Michelle) Varney, Laurie Trevino and Melissa Brennan. There are 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchild. The family will receive friends 11 to 12 noon on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Services will be conducted at 12 noon. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. All attendees will be required to wear a facial covering. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
JUN
16
Service
12:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
