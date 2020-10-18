Larry Thomas Pentecost, known to many as "Mr. Akron" Mr. Pentecost passed away on March 28th 2020. Larry was born on October 24, 1944 in Canton, Ohio to Dorothy Schultz Pentecost and Corbett Franklin Pentecost. He graduated from Canton McKinley High School and attended Kent State University. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Larry always credited the woman of Stan Hywet Hall's Women's Board for encouraging him to establish a guide service for Akron. In late1985 he launched Excalibur Excursions, later renamed Northeast Ohio Tours & Conventions. As a receptive tour operator, Larry welcomed hundreds of motor coach visitors to Akron each year - thus the name "Mr. Akron." He packaged tours of the Greater Akron area that highlighted Akron Area attractions such as Stan Hywet Hall, The Civic Theater, Hower House, West Point Market, Tangier, Summit Metro Parks, Cascade Locks Park, the University of Akron, Children's Hospital, and the much loved Carousel Dinner Theatre. The focus of Larry's tour packages usually included Akron City Tours. He worked hard to ensure that his facts were historically accurate. Larry also included his Canton hometown in many of his tour packages highlighting President McKinley and related aspects of that city's rich history. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Corbett Pentecost; his brother, Lendell Pentecost; Mother, Dorothy Scarry and his Aunt Ruth Mitchell. Left to mourn his memory are ...Waverly Patten Sister, and Nieces and Nephews and countless dear friends in the Akron and Canton communities. Friends may call Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home, followed by a service at 3 p.m, with Reverend Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)