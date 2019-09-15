|
|
Larry W. "Coon Dog" Hall Larry W. "Coon Dog" Hall, 73, passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2019. He was born in Servia, W. Va. to the late Lertie and Mary Jane (Sibert) Hall and was an Akron resident over 50 years. Larry retired from the Ford Motor Co. with 42 years of service and was a member of Temple Baptist Church and the UAW Local 420. Preceded in death by Mabel, he is survived by his sisters, Betty (Ron) Serich and Evelyn (Bob) Murray; wife, Debra; children, Larry Jr. (Rachelle), Lynn (Erick) Werbecki and Wayne (Laraine); beautiful grandchildren, Allison, Karleigh, Gage, Tiffany, Joshua, Marissa, Cory and Cortney; great-granddaughter, Lily; and many other loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Rogers Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at Hall Cemetery in Servia, W. Va. on Saturday, September 21 at 12 noon. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019