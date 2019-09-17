|
|
Larry W. Hall January 14,1946 September 10, 2019 Larry retired from Ford after 42 years. Due to his life choices, family and friends hold different views and memories of him, which help create the loss of some relationships, finding new ones and keeping some at a far distance. Few individuals know, care, or want to recognize that he also left behind another family, a daughter, Tonya (Harold) Wilmot; grandchildren, Donald (Kaity), Anthony (Amber), and Autumn Milos); and great-grandchildren, Mia, Lincoln, Quinn and Reese, who was able to spend some time with him the last few years and pray he is resting in peace. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Rogers Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at Hall Cemetery in Servia, W. Va. on Saturday, September 21 at 12 noon.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019