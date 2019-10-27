Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Inurnment
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd
Seville, OH
View Map
Larry Westfall


1950 - 2019
Larry Westfall Obituary
Larry Westfall, age 69, passed away October 17, 2019. He was born September 1, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 and was in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972. Preceded in death by parents, Hobert and Bernice, and brothers, Dwain and Ricky. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheryl; son, Jason; brother, Bruce; sisters, Karen and Kim; many nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, Fancy and Franklin. Inurnment with full military honors will take place, at 10:00am on WEDNESDAY, October 30, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH 44270. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home -- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
