CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Laszlo "Laci" Tibor Lakos, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 29, 2020. He was born In Papa, Hungary to the late Jozsef and Irma Lakos and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 52 years. Laci arrived in the United States at 16 years old in pursuit of the American Dream and lived it fully. He retired from CSX Railroad after 44 years of service and became a snowbird in Sarasota, FL for 14 years. Laci loved cooking and sharing his Hungarian recipes that were loved by all. He was devoted to the Bee Ridge Baptist Church in Sarasota and Broadman Baptist Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Erzsi (Frici) Lang; he is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce; children, Winona "Noni", Joe (Terry) and Dayna (Jerry); grandchildren, Amanda (Tim), Sydney (Joe), Joshua (Sabrina), Hannah and Drew; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Mae and Addison Rose; many nieces, nephews and cousins in Hungary and the U.S. and his special buddy, Zoli "Little Fella". Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Broadman Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 350 E. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
