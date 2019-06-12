|
LaTasha Renee Sipp "Tasha"
This lovely soul, LaTasha Renee Sipp "Tasha", transitioned to eternal rest with her heavenly father on June 6, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.
Celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Pastor Stacey R. Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until time of service at the Funeral Home with Delta Sigma Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 2577 Romig Rd. #48, Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
