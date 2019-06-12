Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaTasha Sipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaTasha Renee "Tasha" Sipp

Obituary Flowers

LaTasha Renee "Tasha" Sipp Obituary
LaTasha Renee Sipp "Tasha"

This lovely soul, LaTasha Renee Sipp "Tasha", transitioned to eternal rest with her heavenly father on June 6, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.

Celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Pastor Stacey R. Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until time of service at the Funeral Home with Delta Sigma Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 2577 Romig Rd. #48, Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.