LaTeris McDowell
1946 - 2020
THEN AND NOW LaTeris "Terry" McDowell, age 74, passed away on November 15, 2020. Terry was born February 9, 1946 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Hower Vocational High School and pursed a career as a heavy equipment operator for over 50 years. Preceded in death by his parents Winfred and Betty McDowell, LaTeris leaves his dear wife Charlotte of 52 years; daughters Terri (Kalandra) McDowell and Jackie McDowell; brothers Manwell and Victor McDowell, Andre Ferguson; long time friend Joe Toney; grandkids Dallas L. Cook III, LaTeris A. Cook, Camille Charqualaf and Marcelius Snow; great-grandkids LaTeris Jr., Royal and Braylen. Due to the circumstances at this time services are private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
