Laura A. Higgins, 62, of Lawrence Twp. passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born on April 1, 1957 in Barberton to the late Stanley and Gloria (Maddox) Higgins, she had been an area resident all of her life. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society and Wilderness Club. She loved all animals especially her cats and dogs, enjoyed baking, cooking and swimming. She was a good hearted person always willing to help anyone in need. She always left everyone smiling and will be missed by many. Laura is survived by her sisters, Mary Anne Higgins and Carol (Terry) Saunders; niece, Jacqueline (Michael) Hawk; great-nieces, Rowyn and Mayci. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019