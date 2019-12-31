|
) Laura Anne Genevish, age 35, of Akron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on February 29, 1984. Laura was preceded in death by her grandma, Helen Joseph. Left to cherish Laura's memory are her husband, Josh; children, Samantha, Leighanne, Parker, and Savannah "Bunny"; four-legged fur baby, Pennie; mom, Patti (John); sister, Dee (David); brother, Tony; grandparents, Joy, Tom (Deb), and Nancy; mother-in-law, Karen; father-in-law, Buddy; brother-in-law, Joe (Jenna); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that have become family, including Jason and Kara "Soul Sister"; father, Tim Heaton. Laura adored her children, friends and family. She loved the outdoors, especially, camping, fishing, bonfires, and chasing chickens. Laura was a "foodie," and was a talented cook. She was a kind-hearted, wonderful woman, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, 44305. A celebration of Laura's life will take place at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. To leave a message for Laura's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019