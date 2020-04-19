|
Bowen Laura Zimmerman Bowen, of Wadsworth, passed away Sunday, April 5th at Barberton Suma hospital, after a brief illness. She had just turned 94 years young on March 29th. Laura was born the sixth of nine children to Paul and Etta Zimmerman of Doylestown. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wilbur Hell; son, Edward Zimmerman; son-in-law, Carl Bellman; grandson, Brian Ross; great grandson, Corey Wilburn; great granddaughter, Amber Ross; and her eight siblings. Mom retired from Rubbermaid of Wooster and was an avid crocheter! She also loved going to visit family in Texas, California and Oregon taking her Snowball with her. She is survived by daughters, Diana (Joe) Ross, Woodville, OH, Kathy Bellman of Orrville OH, Toni (Steve) Daniels of Itasca, TX; sons, Richard (Jeanette) Zimmerman of Sarahsville OH, and Holland (Gay) Bowen of Wadsworth; daughter-in-law, Evette Zimmerman of FL; 27 grandchildren, 44 great- grandchildren, and 25 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vera Zimmerman of California; many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog snowball! Mom's wishes were to be cremated and no service, however a Memorial service for her will be announced at a later date. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020