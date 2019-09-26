Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Laura Burgler


1927 - 2019
Laura Burgler Obituary
Laura Burgler Laura Burgler, 92, departed our mortal coil on Tuesday, September 24. Predeceased by her husband, Major Norman Burgler, USAF (ret); and her long-time companion, Lloyd Hardy; she is survived by her son, Terry Burgler (Nancy Cates); and her granddaughter, Tess (Ryan Zarecki). Laura was an extraordinary grandmother, a world-class shopper, and a devoted friend, who loved theatre, movies, and outings with her pals. Services and burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Laura asked for donations to be made in her name to Ohio Shakespeare Festival. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
