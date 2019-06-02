Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Laura F. Miller

Laura F. Miller

RAVENNA -- Laura F. Miller, 59, passed away May 28, 2019. Laura lived her early life in Cuyahoga Falls and was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a retired nurse.

She is survived by her daughter, Loreal (Rafeal) Miller-Wilson; grandchildren, Malcom and

Lauren; great-grandchild, Jasmine; brother, Robert Harper; sister, Carolyn Harper.

Memorial visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.

To view her tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
