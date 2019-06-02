|
Laura F. Miller
RAVENNA -- Laura F. Miller, 59, passed away May 28, 2019. Laura lived her early life in Cuyahoga Falls and was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a retired nurse.
She is survived by her daughter, Loreal (Rafeal) Miller-Wilson; grandchildren, Malcom and
Lauren; great-grandchild, Jasmine; brother, Robert Harper; sister, Carolyn Harper.
Memorial visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019