COPLEY -- Laura Gene Chisnell, age 92, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in her home on July 24, 2020. Born on August 14, 1927 in Barberton, OH to the late Lewis O. Glisson and Lesley F. (Beckham) Glisson, she was a resident of Copley, previously of Doylestown since 1983, and raised her family in Barberton. Laura was a member of the Doylestown United Methodist, member and President of the Buckeye State Button Society and volunteered for the American Red Cross for many years. Preceded in death by her first husband, Edmund Burke; second husband, Doyle Chisnell; infant son, Timothy Burke; daughters, Nora Lemmon and April McClaran; sister, Mary Flo Fisher. Laura is survived by her son, Edmund Burke II of Ellensburg, WA; grandchildren, Jason Lemmon, Sonja (Dan) Zachowski; three great grandchildren: James, Timmy, and Nora Gene Zachowski; stepdaughter, Mara Rudolph; other family and many dear friends. She had an impeccable memory, quick-witted, a strong faith, always positive, and had a way of lighting up a room. She loved dancing, sewing, was excellent with children, prided herself on her independence, and her greatest achievement being a mother. She cherished life and always found the bright spots. Her life touched many and she will be dearly missed. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dale Warrick, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church St., Doylestown, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)