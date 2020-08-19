1/1
Laura J. Johnson
1972 - 2020
Laura J. Johnson was born on January 6, 1972 in Cleveland, OH and departed this life on August 14, 2020 at the age of 48. She worked for Canal Pointe diligently for 20 years. She is survived by son, Darius Johnson; daughters, Diamond and Destiny McMillan; brothers, Malcolm (Nicole) Cannon, Steven Cannon; a host of grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron, OH 44306 where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1431 Timber Trail Apt. HB, Akron, OH 44313.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
AUG
21
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
