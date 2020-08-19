Laura Johnson was born to Rudolph Johnson and Billie Johnson on January 6, 1972 in Cleveland, OH. She is survived by son, Darius Johnson; daughters, Diamond and Destiny McMillan; brothers, Malcolm (Nicole) Cannon and Steven Cannon; grandchildren, Karymen Johnson, Cartel Johnson, Dakota Morris and Takiah Morris; aunt, Clarice Flinn; special cousins, Tiffany Campbell, Keith Campbell and Kimberly Gough; and a host of other relatives and friends. Laura worked for Canal Pointe diligently for 20 years and her children wanted for nothing. She was a dedicated mom, friend and sister. She had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off her back. You will be truly missed. Rest in Heaven Angel. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1431 Timber Trail, Apt. B, Akron, OH 44313.