Laura Lee Garfinkel was born August 11th, 1935 to Jess and Marie Michelson and died peacefully at home surrounded by family April 15th, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, grew up in Bluefield, WV, traveled widely and loved being with family and friends.
She was always ready to explore and experience the world with curiosity and kindness. She never met a stranger.
She lost her husband and the love of her life, Dr. Jack Mostow in 1976. Ten years later she married Joe Garfinkel and they enjoyed 20 years together before he died in 2004. She is survived by children Eliot & Michelle Mostow, Eric & Theresa Mostow, Bob Garfinkel & Lars-Peter Anderson, Barbara Garfinkel & Warren Davis, and would be quick to tell you they were all "her kids". She cherished her relationships with grandchildren Jackie, Daniella, Noah and Charity Mostow….each of them were special to her.
She was an active member of the community, and volunteered at Temple Israel, Planned Parenthood, The Akron Symphony, and The American Diabetes Association among others. She was intentional and passionate about fostering relationships across communities. Her warmth and friendships were inspiring.
She will be missed greatly. Laura Lee Michelson Mostow Garfinkel would want you to celebrate her life by being present with others, standing up for what you believe in, and staying curious. If you choose, donations may be made to The Garfinkel Music and Cultural Fund at Temple Israel or the . Virtual services only: Memorial was noon Friday. Shiva 7 p.m. Sunday. Call Temple Israel 330-665-2000 for information on how to connect.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2020