COPLEY -- Laura Marie Kaufman, 57, of Copley passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born October 24, 1961 in Cleveland to the late Vincent J. and Helen Hlavin.



Mrs. Kaufman was a member of Church of the Gesu Catholic Church and was employed at Graf Growers where she loved to assist others in landscape design and making their properties beautiful.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Hlavin.



Laura is survived by her husband, Kevin of the home; daughter, Devon Kaufman of Lakewood; and son, Austin Kaufman of Maple Heights. She is also survived by her siblings, Tom Hlavin of Cleveland, Peter (Deanine) Hlavin of Sagamore Hills, Phil Hlavin of Bath, Mark Hlavin and Neal Hlavin both of University Hts., and Pam Hlavin of South Euclid along with three nieces, Brittany, Kristin and Grace and one nephew Jack.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 19 at First Christian Church, 116 E. Boyer St., Wadsworth with Pastor Sarah West officiating.



The family will be receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.



