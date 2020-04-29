Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Laura Minne'
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Marie Minne'

Laura Marie Minne' Obituary
) Laura Marie Minne', 91, passed away April 24, 2020. Born in Carrollton, Ohio to John, Sr. and Laura (Ours) Morvatz, she spent all of her adult life in Akron. She retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 35 years of service. Marie greatly enjoyed golfing and bowling with her special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert E. Minne', Sr.; brothers, Melvin, Matthew, John, Jr., and Elmer Morvatz; sister, Anna Shultz. She will be sadly missed by son, Dan (Sue) Stertzbach; grandchildren, Chad, Ashley; great -grandson, Emerson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bill and Cheryl, Vince and Marty and Kim and Ramie for their many years of close friendship with Marie. Also heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Mulberry Gardens Memory Care and Summa Hospice for their loving care of our mom/grandma. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
