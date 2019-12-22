|
|
) Midcap My beautiful sister, Laura Midcap (Fisher), 58, passed away December 1 at 11 A.M. Laura was born October 3, 1961 in Akron, Ohio and was much loved by her parents, Stanley and Jean Fisher, who preceded her in death. Laura's life was a battle with drugs which she finally conquered in 2015. Her greatest loves were her cats and cooking, at which she excelled, and the dolphins she swam with on a cruise with dad. Her death was not expected and she leaves friends, Carl and Dale, Rebecca and Tee, myself and many others, "aunts" Yvonne and Charlene and especially the Yates family who was of special importance to her. She was gregarious, unpredictable, and so much fun to be with and she spent a lot of her time with people who needed assistance and care. Laura, we will miss you so much but know we will see you again soon in Heaven. Condolences or contributions to the Humane Society may be sent to me, David Fisher, 901 Sovereign Rd., Akron Ohio 44303.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019