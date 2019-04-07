Home

Laura Pearl Bolden

Laura Pearl Bolden, a long-time resident of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a long and fruitful life.

Homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Greater Bethel Baptist Church, 404 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306, Rev. Dr. Booker J. Person, Officiant and Eulogist. Friends may visit at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be sent to 80 N. Portage Path, Apt. 14A12, Akron, OH 44303.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
