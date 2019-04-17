Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
896 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Laura Rosezell Logan

Laura Rosezell Logan Obituary
Mrs. Laura Rosezell Logan (Johnson)

Mrs. Laura Rosezell (Johnson) Logan, 74, of Akron, fell asleep in death peacefully, with her family by her side on April 12, 2019. Mrs. Logan, lovingly known as "Honey", was born in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Central High School.

Laura dedicated her life to Jehovah God in 1975. Her love for the Bible motivated her to share the good news of the Kingdom with everyone she met. She served as a full time pioneer for 17 years.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Leroy Johnson Jr.; daughter, Hope Johnson; parents, William and Celia (Idley) Dixon; siblings, Willie May Dixon-Davis, Ann Marie (Sister) Dixon, Maude (Baby) Dixon, Ethel Dixon and Carl Muhammad.

Laura leaves to cherish her loving memory husband, Hue Lee Logan; three children, Eric (Tiara) Johnson, Stacey (Harlan) Griffin and Crystal (Troy) Carlton; special friends, Terri Costa, Gloria Scott and Linda Williams; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Memorial Service to be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 896 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
