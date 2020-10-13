1/2
Laura Sigel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Sigel, 62, of Cuyahoga Falls, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born and raised in Akron, was a loving and supportive and her warm sense of humor will be missed by her family and friends. Laura was preceded in death by her father, Robert Sigel and her sister, Sharon Sigel. She is survived by her mother, Mona Huff; sister, Barbara Quaint; nieces, Sarah and Andrea Quaint; dear close friends, Sharon Lightle, David Piczsi and Cathy Williams. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St. Akron, OH 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved