Laura Sigel, 62, of Cuyahoga Falls, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born and raised in Akron, was a loving and supportive and her warm sense of humor will be missed by her family and friends. Laura was preceded in death by her father, Robert Sigel and her sister, Sharon Sigel. She is survived by her mother, Mona Huff; sister, Barbara Quaint; nieces, Sarah and Andrea Quaint; dear close friends, Sharon Lightle, David Piczsi and Cathy Williams. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St. Akron, OH 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FALLS Chapel)