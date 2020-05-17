Laura would like to let you know that her work here is done as of Friday, May 15, 2020. She has gone on to a reunion with her parents, brother and her dogs, Cindy, Brandy and Red Buddy that she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, gardening, decorating and reading to her hearts content. Music, sounds of the ocean's waves crashing on shore, laughter and love are guaranteed. She leaves instructions for her beloved husband, John, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Laura was born July 14, 1959 in Barberton, Ohio. She was very happy to celebrate her 60th birthday with family and friends this past summer. Laura was a lifelong resident of Barberton where she resided with her husband, John of 42 years and her beautiful golden retriever, "Summer". Laura attended Saint Augustine Catholic Elementary School and Barberton High School, Class of 1977. She worked for over 30 years at O'Neil's/Kaufman/May Company. In her retirement she enjoyed making crafts, interior design, decorating and making her friends' homes sparkle. She was a very talented lady. Laura had a beauty about her and kindness that touched everyone she came into contact with. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Maryann Weigand; brother, Larry Weigand; her beloved dogs, Cindy, Brandy and Red Buddy and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gerry and Frank Yarsa. Laura will be greatly missed by her family; husband, John; sisters-in-law, Diane (Louis) Molnar, Linda Weigand and Sharon (Mooch) Morlan; her nieces and nephews, Stacie (Greg) Stearn, Heather (Sam) Shahan, Brad (Rachel) Weigand, Nicole (Brian) Vincent, Katie (Jason) Testerman and Abbie (Joey) Kratowicz; great -nieces and great-nephews, Ryan, Adyson, Elyse, Juliana, Addelyn, Eilena, Taliana, Beckham and Truman; along with many other relatives and friends. At this time there will be no services. A celebration of life may be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to G.R.I.N. (Golden Retrievers in Need Rescue) in honor of Laura's love for Golden Retrievers. GRIN Treasurer, P.O. Box 24365, Cleveland, Ohio 44124 or donate on line at www.grinrescue.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.