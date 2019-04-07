Laurel Sue Fiocca



Laurel Sue Fiocca, (Nee Anderson) known as "Lolly" to family and friends, passed away suddenly on March 2nd, 2019 at the age of 76.



She was born November 11th, 1942 and preceded in death by parents Ebert and Helen Anderson; husband, Paul; sister, Judy Metz; nephew, Sean Metz. She is survived by nephew, Daniel Metz; great nephews, many cousins, and many friends including Sharon and Gordon Rospo.



She worked at Weaver School and Workshop. With the help of wonderful social workers and aides, she lived independently at Callis Towers for many years. Pebble Creek became her last home. She was loved and will be terribly missed by staff and residents there.



A memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 2101 17th Street SW in Kenmore on Wednesday, April 10th at 5:30 p.m. Internment at Holy Cross will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated and can be sent to



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019