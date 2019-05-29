Laurence C.



"Larry" Hawk



IN LOVING MEMORY



Laurence C. "Larry" Hawk, 89, of Akron, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019.



Larry was born on January 16, 1930 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Stewart and Anna Hawk. He graduated from Conneautville High School in 1947. Upon graduation from officers candidate school, he served our country in Korea in the U.S. Army from June 24, 1948 to August 15, 1953. He was awarded three bronze stars, an air medal with Oak Leaf cluster, United Nations Service medal, and the National Defense Service medal. He attained the rank of major.



During his time in the service, Larry met the love of his life, Eileen. The two were married on April 23, 1952 in Fort Smith Arkansas and spent 61 beautiful years together. He graduated from Woodbury University in Los Angeles, California in 1957 with a bachelors degree in Business Administration.



He retired with 30 years of service from Goodyear Tire and Rubber, and then retired from the Akron Board of Education. He was instrumental in setting up the first computerized grading system for the University of Akron.



Larry was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 147 for over 50 years, serving as their president for over 30 years. He and Eileen rebuilt at least five aircraft together. He was also a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Larry was also an avid golfer. He and Eileen spent weekends, holidays, and vacations at their summer home in Conneaut Lake Park, Pennsylvania.



Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Hawk; brother, Dale Hawk and sister, Harriett Eddy.



Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sheree Hawk, and Shirley Workman; granddaughter, Kristen McCoy; brothers, Martin Hawk of Warren, Ohio, and Harold (Donna) Hawk of Silver Spring, Maryland; and companions, Minnie and Charlie.



Larry's love of flying began as a teenager, continued during his service in Korea, and lasted until the day that he passed. As a pilot, he spent half of his life with his head in the clouds and his feet always planted firmly on the ground. Loving his family, country, and his fellow man as much as he did, what a lasting tribute to leave us on Memorial Day. Always an officer and a gentleman, for one last time, he soared high into the clouds and crossed over into the great divine.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.