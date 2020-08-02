Lauretta Kirby, 82 years old, passed away peacefully at home with family beside her, on July 25, 2020. Born in West Virginia, she lived most of her life in Copley, Ohio. Lauretta's biggest joy in life was spending time with family. Even in last days of life, she showed eternal love she had with her family. Lauretta was a member of Guardian Angels Church in Copley and always carried love and faith in her life. Preceded in death by husband, Paul, daughter, Cindy and grandson, aul, Lauretta is survived by children, Jeff Kirby, Dan (Allison) Kirby, Patricia Kirby, Pauletta (Todd) Gemind; son-in-law, Jack Alloway; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and her super hero cat, Electra. Special thanks to her caregiver for her compassionate and comforting care of many years, her loving daughter, Patricia. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints - Psalm 116:15. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd., Suite 10, Independence, OH 44131