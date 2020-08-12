WADSWORTH -- Laurie Ann Parrish-Storm, 63, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born November 14, 1956 in Akron to the late William and Muriel Parrish. Mrs. Storm attended Wadsworth United Methodist Church. Laurie graduated from Wadsworth High School in the class of 1975 and went on to the University of Akron and received a Bachelor of Education, a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Education. She taught elementary art in Wadsworth and then became an Elementary Principal in Marshallville and Smithville. Laurie loved being a principal advocating for and helping children and teachers. In 2000 she was awarded the National Distinguished Principal of Ohio Award. Laurie retired from her career in 2010. She could throw "One hell of a Party". She loved planning and hosting parties, bridal showers, baby showers for friends, decorating for Christmas being her favorite. She was a warrior against breast cancer for the past 29 years from her first diagnosis in 1991. We know our cheerleader is doing toe jumps and back flips into God's arms, ringing the school bell and welcoming kids to start a new day! She was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Farner. Laurie is survived by her husband, Paul with whom she celebrated 38 years of marriage, her son and daughter-in-law, Bryce (Laurie's pride and joy) and Tara Storm of Cincinnati; and brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Perla Parrish of Houston Texas. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bob Farner; sister-in-law, Sue (Bruce) Webster and brother-in-law, Merle (Allison) Storm. A drive through visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday at the Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad St. Please enter by going South on East St. and then turn west at the rear of the church. Please remain in your vehicle. A graveside service will be held for the family at Mound Hill Cemetery, Seville. A celebration of life will be at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wadsworth F.I.S.H., P.O. Box 754, Wadsworth, OH 44282. www.nfggive.com/donations/34-104611
Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com