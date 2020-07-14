1/1
Laurie Edith Waltz
AKRON -- Laurie Edith Waltz, 64, died June 29 at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Born in Hudson, Ohio to Robert & Marilyn Waltz she grew up with her siblings Robert (Dale) Waltz and Amy (Gary) Lammert and graduated from Duke University as a Bachelor in Fine Arts. Joining the rubber industry she was a laboratory technician, tread sculptor and tread designer and completed her career with management at Akron Rubber Development Laboratories. Her children Benjamin Killian and Sarah (Sean) Demass were the joy of her life along with her grandchildren Madeline and Greta Demass. A kind, forgiving and loving light of our lives will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to The American Cancer Society. Calling hours will be on Friday, July 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. when there will be a memorial service at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. There will be a private inurnment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park later. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
