Laurie Fahrer Laurie Fahrer, 59, passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on May 29, 1960. Laurie had worked for Telxon Corporation and had attended City Church AC. Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Hollace Forte; sisters, Janice Benes and Vicki Reeves. She is survived by her mother, Janice Forte; brothers, Mike Forte and James Achberger; sister, Georgia (Gerry) Murphy; many loving nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, Oh 44319 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with service beginning at 11:30 a.m., Rev. Ernie Kemppel officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In memory of Laurie the family requests that instead of flowers, donations may be made to RAHAB Ministries, c/o City Church AC, 3000 Krebs Dr., Akron, Oh 44319. (rahab-ministries.org) Condolences and memories may be shared with Laurie's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019