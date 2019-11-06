|
|
) Laurie J. Lance, 54, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, November 3, 2019. She was born April 27, 1965 to Leroy and Norma (nee Doney) Wise. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Ed Lance; parents; children, Jessica (Josh) Pelfrey, Nicole and Mike Lance; grandchildren, Tyler and Austin; numerous family and friends. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lance family. Messages and memories of Laurie can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019