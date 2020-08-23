LaVan Anderson

STOW -- LaVan "Butch" Anderson, 72, died August 15, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio to Webster and Betty (Irby) Anderson. LaVan had been employed with Firestone as an assembly line worker. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and watching sports. Preceded in death by daughter, Angela Anderson; sister, Linda Anderson; brothers, George and Webster Anderson Jr., he is survived by daughter, Stacia (Jim) Landrom; son, Anthony Anderson; sisters, Denise Anderson and Vivian (Price) Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)