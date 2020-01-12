Home

BARBERTON -- Infant Laveigha Jane Shanes, 1 year old, entered into God's hands on January 5, 2020. Her precious soul was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Shawn D. Brannon and Thomas J. Shanes and grandmother Connie Kaufman. She will be forever remembered by her loving parents, Erin M. Brannon and James H. Shanes; brothers, Thomas Cook, Aiden Womack, Kelton Womack, Grayson Shanes and Joe Shanes; sister, Cameron Shanes; grandmothers, Jean Brannon and Dee Shanes; and numerous other relatives. Memorial Services for Laveigha will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Pastor Jim Roma officiating. Calling Hours will be One Hour Prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
