|
|
Lavel Love Sweet Lavel Love Sweet "34" passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1984 to Sarah Sweet and Faron Robinson in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Kenmore High School in 2003. He worked for the city of Akron, and then returned into truck driving with Western Express and Trans AM. Lavel enjoyed watching wrestling, listening to music and playing his PlayStation 4. But he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his son, Lavel Sweet Jr. Lavel was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Sweet; grandmother, Samella Sweet and grandfathers, Henry Hennesse and Jesse Frank Robinson. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Lavel Sweet Jr.; father, Faron Robinson; grandmother, Ida Robinson; sisters, Wanda Robinson, and Tywand Varner; brothers, Faron Robinson, Brian Sweet and Marcus Miller; girlfriend, Toria McGhee; nieces, Tiara Thornton, Ruby Robinson, and Alyssa Green; nephews, Terry Williams, Marquis Rodgers, and Marquez Rodgers; great nephew, Marquelle Rodgers; and a host of over relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences may be sent to 104 Dawes Ave., Apt #2, Akron, Ohio 44302.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019