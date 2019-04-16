|
Lavon Delores Boyea
Lavon Delores Boyea, 92, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Pleasant View Health Center.
Lavon was born January 12, 1927 to David and Violet Jarrell in Troy, Ohio. She was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Lavon was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 1995; son, David Palmer; infant daughter, Doris Boyea; infant granddaughter, Kimberly Boyea; and special niece Linda Bouissey. She is survived by her children, Jim (Jan) Boyea and Tom (Lorie) Boyea; grandchildren Christopher (Patty), Michael (Tammy) and Michelle Boyea; great grandchildren, Daniel, Bridget, Nolan, Gretchen and Olivia Boyea; special nieces, Pat and Debby and nephew, Garry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 .a.m on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019