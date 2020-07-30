LaVonne Marie "Bonnie" Dunaway, age 70, of Kent, was called home to be with her Savior Monday, July 27, 2020. Bonnie was born June 9, 1950 in Ravenna, to Antonio and Ernestine (Young) Dunaway. She was currently a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron and previously was a member of Spelman Chapel AME Church in Kent. Bonnie was employed with the Kent City Schools as a Special Education Aide and with the Kent City Parks and Recreation Center. She enjoyed cooking and singing. Bonnie was a cherished member of the Kent community and loved working with children. She is survived by her children, Nicole (Franklin Fleming) Dunaway, Roderick "Deek" (Angela) Dunaway and Curtis (Trina) Dunaway; grandchildren, Marcus (LaVonia) Dowdell, Maurice Dowdell, Felicia Dunaway, Miles (Brianna) Dunaway Sr., Asacia Dunaway, Kahjel Morris, Zari Dunaway; great-grandchildren, Inaya Daniels, Miles Dunaway Jr., Mylee Dunaway, Zayden Dunaway-San; sisters, Norma Jean Burton, Charlene (Charles) Chase, Madeline Dunaway, Ann Dunaway, Deborah Dunaway; and brother, Antonio Dunaway Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Ernestine (Young) Dunaway Sr.; and sister, Phyllis Dunaway-Snell. Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Stanton Middle School Stadium with Reverend Jeffery Dennis officiating. Due to the current situation Mask Requirements and Social Distancing Requirement will be followed. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.