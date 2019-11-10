Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Lawrence Arthur Riley

Lawrence Arthur Riley Obituary
Born June 14, 1953, in Akron, Ohio, Larry graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1971, attended John Carroll University and resided in Akron most of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Henry; brother, Patrick Roy, sister, Carol Ann; and great-nephew, Avery Gliebe. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Grace, and siblings: Daniel (Sharon), Joan (John), Kathryn (Thomas) Ede, Donna (Thomas) Gilbride, Mary (Len) Miceli, Colleen (Richard) Vignos, Elizabeth (Frank) Kehn, Bridget (Byron) Leavitt, Margaret (Robert) Riley-Jamison. Larry cherished his many nieces and nephews: Sara, JoEllen, Heather, Carl, Melissa, Cristin, Lisa, Matthew, Anthony, Aaron, Eleanor, Kathryn, Jennifer, Carrie, Joseph, Molly, Bridget, Grace, Clare, Andrea, Jacqueline, Gretchen, Abigail, August, Riley, Garrett, Madeline, Elizabeth, and Caroline; his great-nieces and great-nephews: Olivia, Sophia, Lily, Andrew, Greyden, Easton, Maren, Lena, Nora, Grant, Emily, Abigail, Samuel, Grace, Jake, Kalie, McKinney, Collins, Emma, Elizabeth, Mina, Ben, Max, Adeline, Annabelle, Izzy, Miles, Marley, Ava, William and Eloise. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 55 Atterbury Boulevard, Hudson, Ohio. A funeral liturgy will take place immediately following at noon with Rev. Mark Scotton presiding. For those who wish, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice who provided excellent care, or perform a simple act of kindness in memory of Larry.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
