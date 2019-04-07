Lawrence



Bennett



Lawrence Bennett, age 94, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Akron. He was a long-time resident of Mogadore and was married to Norma (Claflin) Bennett for 72 years prior to her passing in 2018.



A 1943 graduate of Mogadore H.S., he served three years in the Navy and then began working at Goodyear in 1946 playing basketball for the Wingfoots. He remained at Goodyear for 33 years and enjoyed his work and the sports programs they offered. He was awarded the Litchfield Medal for athletics in 1952. He was inducted into both the Mogadore and Summit County Sports Hall of Fame. His 1942 high school record for passes caught in a football game is still a national high school record. After retiring from Goodyear, he worked eight years at Ohio Machine and three years at Vance Precision Industries. In later years, he enjoyed golf and fishing.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, and his brothers, Lyle, Don and Bob. He is survived by his sister, Geraldine Diya of Hartville; daughter, Dianne (Ernie) Sarr of Sheridan, Wyo.; son, Bill (Suzelle) Bennett of Akron, Ohio; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends.



Memorials may be made to The Mogadore Alumni Association, 1 So. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore OH 44260. (Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral, 330-535-9186) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary